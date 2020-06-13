• Henry County
Special meeting:
The Napoleon Area Board of Education will meet in special session Monday at 7 p.m. The meeting can be viewed on the Napoleon Area Schools Facebook page, facebook.com/napoleonareaschools.
The board intends to enter into executive session to discuss employment matters, and prepare for negotiations or bargaining sessions.
