• Paulding County
Special meeting:
Wayne Trace School Board held a special meeting on Dec. 23 at 7 a.m. with one agenda item. The board's contract agreement with Wayne Trace Educators Association was passed as presented unanimously.
No other items were discussed at the meeting. The next meeting will be the organizational/regular board meeting on Jan. 10, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the high school lecture room.
