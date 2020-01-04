• Fulton County

Special exhibit:

The Museum and Welcome Center of Fulton County will premier a new exhibit on Jan. 11. The exhibit is called "Drafting a Declaration: The Marjorie Whiteman Story." The exhibit tells about 75 years before the "Me Too" movement on how a rural girl from Wauseon became friends with Eleanor Roosevelt and helped draft the International Declaration of Human Rights.

The museum is located at 08848 Ohio 108, Wauseon.

