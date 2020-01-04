• Fulton County
Special exhibit:
The Museum and Welcome Center of Fulton County will premier a new exhibit on Jan. 11. The exhibit is called "Drafting a Declaration: The Marjorie Whiteman Story." The exhibit tells about 75 years before the "Me Too" movement on how a rural girl from Wauseon became friends with Eleanor Roosevelt and helped draft the International Declaration of Human Rights.
The museum is located at 08848 Ohio 108, Wauseon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.