Special education honorees
Photo courtesy of Northwest Ohio ESC

During the 31st annual Franklin B. Walter Scholarship program, hosted by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, Archbold, special education honorees and their nominators were recognized. They included, in front, Deb Wittenmyer (left), Defiance County, Sara Traxler (center), Williams County; and Lori Dewes, Henry County. And in back, Jamie Knueven, Defiance County; and Brent Saneholtz, Williams County. Not pictured are Jillian Hergenreder, honoree, Fulton County; Kristy Schmidlin, nominator, Fulton County; and Wendy Nashu, nominator, Henry County.

