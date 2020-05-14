The Maumee Valley Car Club held a special drive-by event Wednesday evening in Defiance for a car enthusiast with a serious illness. Participants paid tribute to Frank Melchor by driving by his Colwell Circle home in their favorite vehicles, some of them classics. Here, some of the vehicles line up as they prepare to drive by Melchor’s residence while he and others watch the event from his driveway.
