• Defiance County
Special meeting:
The Central Local Board of Education will meet in special session at 9 a.m. March 29 at the Hampton Inn, Defiance. The board will conduct an executive session for the purposes of meeting with board legal counsel to discuss disputes involving the board of education that are the subject of pending or imminent litigation; to discuss upcoming labor negotiations; and to consider the employment of a board employee. No formal action will be taken by the board following executive session.
