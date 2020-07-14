An industrial spec building and a new restaurant are planned on Defiance’s northside, perhaps this year.
The new spec building is proposed by Defiance Harmon, LLC, Toledo, for an 80,000 square-foot spec building at Commerce Drive and Domersville Road, near the Carpenter Road Johns Manville plant.
A restaurant also is planned at 1796 N.Clinton St., where Northtowne Motors, a used car dealership, is now located. According to city officials, a Chipotle restaurant is proposed there in a new building.
Proposed site plans for both projects are scheduled to go to the city’s planning commission for approval at its next monthly meeting. That is set for 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
According to Defiance Mayor Mike McCann, whose administration has been working with the Harmon Group for the last several years, the firm could build the spec building this fall about 600 feet from Domersville Road. This would include construction of a new access point on Domersville Road (Ohio 281).
The building would provide a shell for a large industrial enterprise, and is designed to attract a new employer to Defiance. The Harmon Group would cover the cost of the building.
In recent years, Defiance City Council has supported development of the “Harmon Business Park” next to Johns Manville by paying for the cost of the land.
“This has been four years in the making, and we miss (economic development) opportunities routinely because we do not have a move-in ready spec building for leads that we get through JobsOhio,” said McCann.
He is optimistic the proposal will lead to success, “especially when you’re partnered with the economic development team of the Harmon Group.”
The firm has had some success creating economic development opportunities in the Toledo area.
“I’m very glad to hear that the spec building is in the offing because we have been receiving inquiries about industrial buildings, and we just don’t have any in Defiance County,” said Jerry Hayes, Defiance County’s economic development director.
According to local officials, construction of the spec building would depend on whether the Harmon Group can receive funding for its plans. The city will have no additional money in the project.
“It’s my understanding they’re waiting approval of JobsOhio’s Ohio site inventory program,” said Hayes. “... The people I deal with say they expect to see decisions come out by the end of the July, so that’s a good thing.”
Meanwhile, Defiance is expected to have a new Chipotle restaurant at 1796 N. Clinton St. if a project there comes to fruition. The national chain serves Mexican food on a made-to-order basis as customers pass through and choose each ingredient.
The planning commission is scheduled to consider a site plan next week “to demolish existing building and develop a new restaurant space” at the location.
The request includes three zoning variances concerning architectural details, the building sign’s square footage and the sign’s distance from a nearby freestanding sign.
