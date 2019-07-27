• Henry County
Benefit:
A pasta with a purpose spaghetti benefit dinner will be held from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Napoleon VFW, 1008 N. Perry St. It will benefit Edna Hartley, who was diagnosed in May with inoperable stage 4 giloblastoma multiforme (brain cancer).
Proceeds will help the family with travel, medical bills and other expenses. Cost is $5 per person. Dinner includes pasta, salad, dessert and a drink. There also will be a silent auction and raffles.
