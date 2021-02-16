Freezing temperatures may have you reaching for your space heater … but your local electric cooperative reminds you to think twice. Electric space heaters are convenient, but don’t forget about their high cost and the safety precautions that may get overlooked.
During this frigid week of single digit temperatures, Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) and North Western Electric Cooperative (NWEC) want to help their member-owners avoid unexpected high winter electric bills, and fire and electric shock hazards from space heaters.
“Heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires in the United States,” said PPEC energy advisor Peter Niagu. “Safety should always be a top consideration when using electric space heaters.”
Always inspect the heater for cracked or broken plugs before each use. To avoid overheating an outlet, which could result in a fire, plug space heaters directly into a wall outlet, and never use an extension cord or plug any other devices into the same outlet.
When using electric space heaters, always check the manufacturer’s recommendations. Here are a few basic safety tips to keep in mind:
• Never place flammable objects such as curtains, bedspreads, table clothes or cleaning supplies closer than 3 feet.
• Never use near wet areas such as kitchen sinks, baths, showers, etc.
• Be careful to place on a stable flat surface to avoid tipping over.
• Keep away from children and pets. Even a brief touch can cause severe burns.
• Be sure to check for frayed insulation on cords.
• Turn off space heaters when you are not in the room or when you go to sleep.
Cost is another factor to consider when using space heaters. For example, using two space heaters for just two hours a day could add nearly $20 to your monthly electric bill.
To see how much a space heater costs to operate, visit your cooperative’s website to find their space heater energy calculator. PPEC’s space heater calculator can be found by visiting www.PPEC.coop and clicking the blue “Energy Calculators” button at the top of the page, then “Heating and Cooling.” NWEC’s can be found at www.nwec.com under the Programs & Education tab > Energy Efficiency > Perform your own audit > Heating and Cooling.
“Space heaters warm people, not rooms,” Niagu said. “Don’t try to heat your entire home with them.”
To stay warm without turning up the heat, try these tips:
• Dress in layers.
• Use blankets.
• Try microwavable heating pads.
• Leave your oven open after baking to release the heat (but do not attempt to heat a room by keeping an oven open while it is running).
• Keep your feet warm with thick socks or slippers.
• Drink warm beverages (warms you from the inside out and keeps hands warm)
• Reverse your ceiling fan so it spins clockwise to push warm air down.
• Try a humidifier (humid air feels warmer than dry air).
• Clear your heat vents, registers, and radiators so heat can circulate.
• Do something active, like cleaning or getting up to move periodically so your body doesn’t get stiff and cold.
Remember that the colder it is outside, the harder your heating system has to work to keep your home warm — which is why electric bills are typically higher in the winter.
