A space heater caused a small fire in a Defiance home Wednesday afternoon.
Defiance Fire Department was called to 737 Summit St. at 4:57 p.m. for a report of a fire under the home’s sink. According to Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins, the fire was caused by a space heater being placed in the crawl space.
Damage was estimated at $1,000.
Providing mutual aid were Highland and Delaware township fire departments.
According to the Defiance County auditor’s website, the property is owned by Timothy and Kathleen Keiber.
Defiance police officers closed off Summit Street while fire crews were on the scene.
