HOLGATE — Holgate Local Board of Education heard a presentation from a group of high school students about their leadership role, as well as approved numerous personnel issues.
High school students who participate in the Student-Principal Advisory Committee (SPAC) were on hand to share their role in the district, as members of a leadership group that tackle student issues such as dress code, the use of book bags and school spirit. The team also participated in a recent leadership conference held at Defiance College. Five of the students spoke to the board.
Superintendent Kelly Meyers shared that the SPAC team members are “ambassadors for their grade.” She shared her pride with the program and praised the students for their successes.
“Hats off to all of you,” she told them following their presentation, which also included the plan to start a SPAC program at the middle school level.
Meyers also discussed current EdChoice scholarship legislation, a voucher program that uses public school money from underperforming districts to give to students seeking a scholarship to attend a private school. The deadline for scholarship applications is April 1. The administrator noted that legislators are expected to make a decision on the program soon. She noted that Holgate will not be negatively impacted by EdChoice.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of Connor Abel as high school cheerleading advisor effective Jan. 31; and the retirement of Anne Healy, educational aid, effective May 22. It then approved requests for FMLA leave for staff members Kimberly Schroeder, April 16-May 22; and Angela Gineman, Feb. 9-28. Also approved were Jacob Bortz, musical volunteer; and Bradley Hurst, varsity track volunteer.
Concerning student achievement matters, the Holgate team participating in the recent Math Counts competition won the event over 14 other teams.
In addition, the gymnastics team participated in district competition, taking 10th place out of 23 teams. Senior Riley Schuller will compete at the state level on the balance beam. The school also will participate in the state cheerleading competition on March 1.
Treasurer/CFO Kent Seemann relayed that fourth-quarter income tax revenues are up and the second payment of $24,215 from the casino revenue has been received.
In other business, the board:
• learned that bus inspection is slated for April 10.
• approved a service agreement with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for the 2020-21 school year at an initial cost of $404,712.25
• learned that spring testing is coming up for the district.
• heard an update from the superintendent concerning protective window film for classroom doors, as well as ballistic door shields.
• approved American Fidelity and Assurance Company as the district’s Section 125 provider.
• okayed the proposed calendar for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved the overnight trip to Columbus for the cheerleaders from Feb. 29-March 1.
• okayed the change of Camp Willson dates to April 20-22.
• accepted donations of $1,000 from the Sons of AMVETS Post 599 and $60 from Frost Insurance for the cafeteria.
• was informed that Holgate will host the county spelling bee on March 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.