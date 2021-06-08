The southwest corner of Putnam County near Ottoville was deluged Tuesday afternoon with several inches of rain by a system that figures to linger through the week.
The National Weather Services' North Webster, Ind. office northwest of Fort Wayne received reports of 5.2 inches of rain three miles west of Ottoville and 3.8 inches two miles northwest of Ottoville.
The rain came down in such quantities that it caused flash flooding prompting Putnam County Sheriff Brian Siefker's office to issue a press release around 3 p.m. warning about numerous closed roads. However, contacted around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office reported that the roads have been reopened as the waters receded.
The system that brought the downpours also brought rain to other areas in northwest Ohio and some thunder. And it is expected to continue throughout the week, according to Jeff Logsdon, meteorologist with the NWS' North Webster office.
The NWS forecast Tuesday night called for a chance for showers and/or thunderstorms through Sunday evening.
Logsdon said this is part of the same upper level low pressure system that will persist for awhile.
Typically, he indicated, these types of system bring increased chances for rain by late morning with daytime heating fueling potential pop-up thunderstorms and heavy downpours before dissipating.
However, Logsdon indicated Tuesday night that the NWS does not expect any severe weather to develop with the system.
