South Richland grant

South Richland Fire Department recently received a grant of $1,000 from the Defiance Moose Family Center 2094 Fund, maintained through The Defiance Area Foundation. This grant will be used to purchase a thermal-imaging camera. Discussing the grant are Todd Kent (left), EMT/firefighter; and Steve Smith, Moose prelate.
