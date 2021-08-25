A project occasionally on Defiance City Council's table, but never acted upon, may be moving closer to a concrete plan.
During its meeting Tuesday night, council discussed ways to fund construction of a wider, slightly relocated sidewalk on South Clinton Street, between Riverside Cemetery and Power Dam Road. That followed an update on the city's $9 million water plant upgrade (see related story) and the latest news on construction of a new traffic roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues (see related story).
According to city officials, the sidewalk's improvement will cost $250,000 — significantly less than the $400,000 rough estimate that had been discussed by council in the past. (Some city councilmen want to move the narrow sidewalk back from the road as a safety improvement.)
Finance Director John Lehner mentioned the possible funding options, which include at least partially assessing the 40 properties on the east side of Clinton Street where the sidewalk is located.
Lehner suggested a possible split between city funds and property assessments in funding the project, where landowners might each pay $2,000 over 10 years. He also noted that the city could pay the entire cost, but he cautioned that council first set a policy for how sidewalk projects are covered as there may be others within the city.
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler offered one reason for the city paying the cost: some believe the problem with the sidewalk's close proximity to South Clinton was caused through the years when the street was paved.
This was the Ohio Department of Transportation's fault, suggested Mayor Mike McCann, but Waxler protested, saying "you can't tell me that we had no clue they were covering the sidewalk every time they widened that road. ... My opinion is we pay for the sidewalk and get it done."
Both Ward I Councilman Steve Corbitt and Ward 3 Councilman Josh Mast see the sidewalk's improvement as a quality-of-life matter. Corbitt said he saw no difference between improving the city's parks and this sidewalk — "that's all quality of life to make it a better place to live. I might be inclined to just foot the bill on this one."
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste showed interest in moving quickly on possible changes to the city code that might govern sidewalk projects generally, but McCann wished to slow things down a bit, saying "you got to give us some time."
He complimented Eureste for suggesting that a townhall meeting be convened involving the affected property owners, and said a project could be budgeted in 2022.
No council members objected to the project, with only the question of funding at issue. But Lehner said an assessment project would require a lengthier process with public hearings and legislation, as opposed to the city funding the sidewalk's construction entirely.
"... there are numerous requirements we would have to go through," said Lehner in reference to a project involving private property assessments. "There won't be legislation coming in the next few weeks. Regardless of the townhall there has to be public hearings with regard to the assessment, there's calculations that have to be done, we've got to come up with a fair way to equitably allocate the assessment, if we go that route. ... there's some pretty strict hoops you have to go through to do an assessment like this."
If the city proceeds with a project, the sidewalk would be located about 12 feet off South Clinton's pavement, according to Sprow, the same distance next to Riverside Cemetery. McCann said if the sidewalk would go back further it would begin impacting trees.
