As Defiance's South Clinton Street sidewalk project nears completion, city officials are gearing up for additional work next year.
The sidewalk, running between Riverside Cemetery and Power Dam Road, has been installed while driveways have been fixed up around the new walkway as well. But some dirt leveling remains while seeding will have to wait until spring now that winter approaches.
On Tuesday, construction barrels and equipment were still in evidence, even though the new sidewalk is in. It looks considerably different than the old. Not only is the new sidewalk further off the street, but it also is wider.
The project's general contractor is Fenson Contracting, LLC, Fort Jennings, which offered the only bid on the project at $274,650, a bit over the engineer's estimate ($250,000).
"We've already gotten comments from people appreciative of South Clinton," said Defiance City Administrator Ryan Mack. "From the community I think we've heard that it's very much appreciated and people are glad it's going in, so it's a good one."
The work comes in advance of a stepped-up sidewalk/walkway approach that city officials are planning next year.
During a recent city council meeting, Mack announced a program in 2023 which would include the construction of a multi-use path along Ginter Road in conjunction with Defiance Township trustees. The project will be partially funded with grant funds through the state and include resurfacing the street while the two entities will split costs and future maintenance.
But officials also are planning to spend $50,000 of taxpayer money next year to repair sidewalks damaged by large tree roots.
According to Mack, the city is looking at the possibility of employing a contractor who could grind down sidewalks lifted by roots — as opposed to replacing them — but this is still under consideration.
"We actually just got a demonstration from a company that grinds those, so instead of replacing three or four panels, this company will come in and kind of ground down where that lip comes up," said Mack. "It's still something we're talking about, so I think it's going to take some more discussion between the engineer and our parks folks."
Next year the city also plans to bring back a program that had been suspended some years ago — repairing sidewalks and assessing property owners for the cost.
This will be managed under provisions of Chapter 9516 of the city's codified ordinances. While that section notes the city's duty for regular inspections of sidewalks, Chapter 905.18 places the burden of repair costs upon the property owner.
Beginning in the spring, the city will start marking sidewalks identified for repair.
"That first marking will be an indicator to the homeowner ... and then we will also send out correspondence to the homeowner letting them know that this has been identified, under what city ordinance ... and give them a year to fix it," explained Mack. "So after that year is up we will then go through and see what still needs done and put it under a city contract."
Property owners would then be assessed for the cost if the city has to contract for repairs.
Additionally, the city will continue in 2023 to install wheelchair ramps at intersections to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.