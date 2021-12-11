A large sidewalk project discussed in Defiance City Hall for years is scheduled to come to fruition in 2022, with construction in the latter half of the year.
City council approved the city’s 2022 budget during its regular meeting Tuesday with a $4.3 million capital improvements budget that includes $230,000 to replace the sidewalk on South Clinton Street, between Bassard Drive and Power Dam Road, a distance of about one-half mile.
According to Defiance City Engineer Melinda Sprow, the project must still be designed by an engineering firm, so the work is more likely in the second half of 2022. She told The Crescent-News Thursday that the project may not go out for bid until middle or late summer.
A new sidewalk will replace the old on the east side of South Clinton Street only. A new sidewalk will not be installed on the west side of the street.
The issue prompting calls for the sidewalk’s replacement among city council members has been safety. The sidewalk is abnormally close to the street and narrow, although it’s been that way for years.
The sidewalk is only about three feet from the pavement near the Bassard Drive intersection. Just across Bassard to the north and in front of Riverside Cemetery, the sidewalk returns to a much more favorable distance from the street at about 11 feet.
City officials plan to use the same offset from the pavement (about 11 feet) that is apparent in front of the cemetery, according to Sprow.
The sidewalk also appears to be more narrow than the standard five-foot wide sidewalks typically installed throughout the city.
“The existing sidewalk appears to be only three feet wide,” said Sprow, adding that it isn’t clear whether grass has overgrown part of the concrete.
Some adjustments in the grade may be needed.
“We will have to build up the grade,” she said, noting that ADA ramps will be installed where required.
While the sidewalk has been an issue discussed in city government circles for some time, Sprow noted that calls for improvement have increased since the Bronson Park splash pad opened in 2018.
The splash pad can be accessed from the north by walking down the South Clinton sidewalk, crossing over Power Dam Road and continuing south to the park.
A strong advocate of the project in recent years has been At-large Councilman Joe Eureste.
He has helped lead discussion during council meetings aimed at bringing a project about.
“I was really appreciative that city council and the administration were able to discuss and find the need for budgeting and approving the new sidewalks on South Clinton,” he told The Crescent-News. “I believe we all agreed that the new sidewalks were essential to safe pedestrian sidewalk travel for families walking to Bronson Park and the splash pad. I look forward to listening to the comments from the South Clinton Street homeowners in our town hall meeting presenting this project before this project begins.”
“I think it’s a beneficial project for the community,” concluded Sprow.
City officials plan to pay for the project with funds from the capital improvements budget — derived from city income tax receipts. South Clinton Street residents whose properties are part of the sidewalk project will not be asked to help pay the cost through assessments.
“The city will be paying for all of it,” said McCann, noting that the assessment process would cause delays and cost the city legal fees that may amount to more than the assessment collection.
However, he added that “I believe special assessments are still something we’re going to have to give a serious look at if we’re going to do any major sidewalk projects” in the future.
