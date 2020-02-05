Defiance’s South Clinton Street may be in line for a sidewalk grant, but if not, Mayor Mike McCann wants some direction about a future project.
McCann informed council Tuesday night that a $400,000 Safe Routes to School grant (through the Ohio Department of Transportation) is being sought by Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO).
Also Tuesday, council approved three ordinances, including one allowing wider latitude for service animals (see related story on page A1).
McCann noted that MVPO’s Emma Kirkpatrick is preparing an application for the Safe Routes to School grant to be used — if successful — to build sidewalks on both sides of South Clinton Street, from Riverside Cemetery to the south city limits. The grant is due by March 6.
McCann had told council last week that the application was in the works.
The grant asks for the maximum amount ($400,000) and would allow construction in 2022-23, he explained. The figure is the same as the project’s preliminary estimate.
“I don’t know whether we’ll get that grant or not,” said McCann, “but I think that council has indicated on more than one occasion that the feeling is, ‘something needs to be done about the sidewalk.’ So, what I think is appropriate to be doing — at least keeping in mind — is determining what action we might want to take as a city, as a council, as an administration, if we don’t get the grant because we’ve all determined ... that something needed to be happening to the sidewalk, so what will our action be?”
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler suggested a smaller project if the entire grant isn’t awarded.
“If we only get enough to do one side wouldn’t we be smart to do one side and put a crosswalk in there?” he asked.
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste suggested revisiting the matter in the spring, and discussing how a project might be funded while seeking neighborhood input.
In other non-legislative business Tuesday, council:
• scheduled a public relations committee meeting for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to receive a presentation from Brian Boyle with Issue Media Group on how the community might participate in digital marketing.
• learned from Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock that the city fire and rescue division’s 2019 annual report is now available.
• met in executive discussion to consider imminent court action and the purchase of property.
