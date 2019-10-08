Soup-er Saturday
Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

The annual Neighbors in Need Soup-er Saturday family fun day fundraiser was held in the park behind Defiance Moose Lodge 2094. Included were a meal of soup and sandwiches, live entertainment, games, auctions and other activities. Proceeds from the event will be used to support area food pantries. Entertaining the crowd was The Riverbend Band.

