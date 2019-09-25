• Defiance County

Soup-er Saturday:

The annual Neighbors in Need Soup-er Saturday family fun day fundraiser will take place in the park located behind Defiance Moose Lodge 2094, located at 841 N. Clinton St., from noon-5 p.m. Oct. 5.

For $10 adults, $5 kids 6-12 and 5-and-under free, visitors can enjoy a meal of soup and sandwiches, listen to the music of live musicians, The Riverbend Band, and participate in the various games, auctions and other activities.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support area food pantries, so guests are asked to bring a non-perishable food item.

