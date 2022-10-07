A city man who caused a traffic crash that claimed his father's life has been sentenced in Defiance Municipal Court.
Justin Johnson, 29, 804 Gibson St., was assessed court costs only on the most significant charge — vehicular manslaughter, a second-degree misdemeanor — and given a three-month operator's license suspension. He also was assessed court costs only on a charge of violation of marked lanes, a minor misdemeanor.
Johnson had pleaded no contest to the charges on May 26, and was found guilty, while a charge of passing a public safety vehicle, a minor misdemeanor, was dismissed. A pre-sentence investigation was prepared since Johnson's pleas by the court's probation department.
The charges had been filed by the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post.
Court records also indicated that Johnson pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of no safety belt filed by the Patrol in early September. He was fined $30 plus court costs for that offense.
The vehicular manslaughter charge was amended from vehicular homicide, a second-degree misdemeanor.
The charges stem from a crash accident on Sept. 4, 2021 on U.S. 24 east of Defiance that claimed the life of Johnson's passenger and father, Steven Johnson, 52, Bryan. Justin Johnson sustained serious injuries while three others were injured as well.
The three-vehicle accident occurred when Johnson's pickup went off the right side of the roadway and struck an Ohio Highway Patrol sergeant's cruiser while it was parked on the shoulder for a traffic citation involving another auto.
The officer and two occupants of the stopped vehicle were not seriously injured in the collision. However, the officer's car was demolished along with the pickup truck in which the Johnsons were riding.
