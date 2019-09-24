Approximately 500 people supported a Defiance organization’s talent and fundraising show (Defiance Has Talent & Heart) Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
The annual event — entitled “A Celebration of Faith, Hope, and Love” — was sponsored by the Trees of Life P. Buckley Moss Society, and benefited Amanda (Stone) Brown who is battling a disease known as lymphedema.
Event organizer Deb Weisgerber, thanked the community “and everyone involved” for their support, participation or help.
Brown and her family members were honored Sunday at the head table — located in front of the stage and dance area where approximately two dozen persons showed off their talents.
Most were singing acts, but a saxophone solo and group dance performance were among the entrants. All the entertainers concluded the entertainment by joining together and engaging the crowd in a rendition of “How Great Thou Art.”
Several “winners” were chosen from among the talented participants by crowd members, but this wasn’t really a competitive event, and no trophies were awarded. Rather, attendees placed cash donations to benefit the evening’s cause in receptacles for each participant or act they preferred, and could donate to as many acts as they wished.
The “winners” were those whose jars received the most cash. In descending order, they were Kirsten Coffman, Kristen (Kurivial) Hug, Gavin Askins and Ellie Schwarzman.
According to the evening’s emcee — retired radio personality Rick Small — voting for the participants and donations to an apron he wore to accept contributions brought in $3,137.
Donations also came in from other corners.
For example, a young Defiance school student, Jameson Burriss, provided a $45 check — earned through his snow removal and mowing business (“A Boy & A Shovel & A Mower”) — while Holy Cross Catholic School’s students generated $1,005 in pennies through its “penny war” fundraiser, exceeding a goal of $1,000.
The evening also included an auction, 50/50 drawing, a silent auction and door prizes.
The list of participants and their musical selections included:
• Kristen (Kurivial) Hug — “The Prayer” by Josh Groban
• Kirsten Coffman — “I Hope You Dance”
• Edward and Rose Reinhart — “Ave Maria”
• Kevin Clark — “Perfect” by Ed Sheehan
• Ellie Schwarzman — “Memory” from “Cats” accompanied by Pam Jones
• Gavin Askins — Elton John medley
• Defiance Dance Studio dancers (Alyssia Smith, Claire McMaster, Edie Roehrig, Emma Rettig, Maggie Rettig, Megan Dearth, Hannah Booth) — “Million Reasons” from “A Star is Born”
• The Go-Go-Girls! (Kristin Wendell, Mary Arps, Arlina Ponce, Carrie Lawson Kimmons) — “We Got the Beat”
• Casie Sprow — “Warrior” by Hannah Kerr
• Emma Cramer — “You Say” by Lauren Daigle
• Darrell and Ann Branham, Dave Slocum and Judy Patterson — “Come Christians Join to Sing” (gospel hymn sing-along)
• Sarah Vogel — “You are So Beautiful” by Joe Cocker (saxophone solo)
• Mark Schnitkey — Frank Sinatra medley
• Randy Schroeder — “God Bless the USA” (dedication to veterans)
