Local business leaders have been invited to attend a meeting of two Ohio economic development organizations to learn more about the $250 million in competitive loans and grants to be made available during the next five years.
The session will be held Tuesday by JobsOhio and the Regional Growth Partnership (RGP) at Owens Community College’s Findlay campus.
According to an invitation extended to Defiance County Community Improvement Executive Director Jerry Hayes by Dean Monske, president and CEO of the RGP in Toledo, “our team will roll out the new competitive grant/loan program that may be used for speculative site and/or building development, outline JobsOhio’s goals for filling gaps in the state’s existing property inventory and lay the road map for how to seek support for your project.”
The invitation from Monske noted that some $50 million will be made available during each of the next five years. This money will be made available by JobsOhio, a public-private economic development agency in Columbus set up by former Ohio Gov. John Kasich.
“While both greenfield and brownfield development will be considered, priority will be given to projects that will produce in-demand inventory that is not currently being created by the private market in sufficient volumes,” the invitation noted. “In-demand inventory definitions and examples will be provided during the information session, but are generally described as sites or buildings with proven data-based demand, capable of meeting the needs of high economic impact projects, especially with respect to potential for future job creation and capital investment.”
Hayes explained that Ray and Larry Plummer, owners of Defiance’s Enterprise Industrial Park; and representatives from Keller Logistics Group, Defiance; as well as NAI Harmon Group, Toledo, which has proposed a new business park next Defiance’s Johns Manville on Carpenter Road, have been invited to attend.
Keller Chief Executive Officer Bryan Keller commented that “we don’t know what to expect from this meeting, but are hoping to learn the programs that the state is offering. We will see if the programs don’t have the cumbersome encumbrances that usually accompany them.”
Hayes suggested that the available funding may not go far with many requests, but he’s hopeful some money will be made available, perhaps for a speculation building such as was built in recent years on Elliott Road. Part of that building is now occupied by a company called Decked.
“Our first wish on our wish list is to provide some money to partner on a building, no matter which park,” said Hayes. “We don’t have any inventory of buildings, and very few communities do.”
Generally speaking, he added that “I’m optimistic that a developer like Harmon that is very well known might have the reputation that might be able to generate some assistance for Defiance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.