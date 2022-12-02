This home on Defiance County's Shindler Road, just north of Ayersville, puts on a perennial Christmas decoration display, and this year is no different. This photo taken Wednesday morning shows just part of the display on the property's west side. More figures are present on the east side of the lot. Overall, they put on a bright display at night.
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo
This Christmas display at 14173 Defiance County Road 424 west of Defiance is back again this year. Characters and features are visible on both sides of the road there.
With December here, those who enjoy observing Christmas light displays are in their element.
Without a doubt, the largest local one figures to be at the Defiance County Fairgrounds in Hicksville — the Christmas Cruise-Thru. But what about the personal displays at residences?
Many of them begin popping up around Thanksgiving in familiar locations, and a number of them have become traditions.
In Defiance County, one of the most extensive yard displays can be found on Shindler Road, just west of Fruit Ridge Road and north of Ayersville.
This seasonal exhibition stretches across the large lot there and even includes some figures in trees.
Certainly rivaling this in terms of numbers is a display that returned again this year at 14173 Defiance County Road 424, east of U.S. 127 near Sherwood.
Passers-by can see not only figures that stretch far and wide on the property, but on the other side of Road 424 in a farm field as well.
Observers might be hard pressed to find a local display that contains more characters and features than either one of these.
One of Defiance’s brightest display for years could be found on Valley Forge Drive in Wooded Acres Estates. In recent years, the yard there had been filled with characters and features of all kinds, but the property sold in 2021 and so the display is gone.
No too far away, however, at 800 Wemor Ave., across from Diehl Park and north of Ralston Ave., is a display that’s been running for more than 20 years. The compact display on and around the house there has been a bright Christmas season fixture on the city’s northside since 1996.
One of the more modern looking displays with neon-type hues of blue, purple and silver puts on a colorful display at 04641 Ohio 66, just north of Defiance.
Right around the corner at 23651 Kammeyer Road — just to the south — is one of the more precise displays with lights outlining tree trunks and the home, along with reflections over a pond.
Other displays, some bigger than others, are putting on a show in and around Defiance too, so the above summation is not necessarily an inclusive list.
