Several local county boards of elections have seen some changes at the top in recent months.
One change was in Paulding County where Director Brenda Crawford recently resigned. Her resignation was officially accepted by the board of elections governing board during a meeting Thursday.
The board decided to keep Lana Adams as the board’s deputy director while a new director will be appointed in the future. Adams is a Republican while Crawford is a Democrat, so her position will be filled by a Democrat.
Each county’s elections board has four members in addition to the office’s director and deputy director positions. These are divided evenly between Republicans and Democrats.
Paulding County is in the process of appointing a fourth board member to fill its ranks after Brandon Wobler, a Democrat resigned. He will be replaced by a Democrat to maintain the required political balance.
Adams had worked in the board of elections as a part-time clerk prior to her appointment earlier this year. In July, she replaced Jan Comer, a Republican, as deputy director following Comer’s retirement.
Asked about her interest in taking the deputy director’s position, Adams indicated that being around the elections process was a factor.
“It kind of gets in your blood when you’re in here,” she said.
In Fulton County, April Fryman took over as the board of elections director on April 26, replacing Melanie Gilders who stepped down earlier this year to take a new position elsewhere.
However, Liz Stuart, the Democratic counterpart to Fryman in the office, remains as the deputy director.
Asked why she decided to take the director’s position, Fryman said, “I really enjoy the election process.”
She served as a poll worker in Fulton County for 25 years prior to her present position with some leadership responsibilities. Fryman was a voting location deputy and presiding judge at the polls.
In Henry County, Susann Sheaffer, a Republican, took over this year as deputy director, replacing Cindy Shroyer.
Williams County also has seen a change in leadership as former Director Evan Raub stepped down in March and was replaced by Grant Sims.
