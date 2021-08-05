NAPOLEON — Henry County voters are expected to face a renewal levy this fall for health department functions, but they won’t face one for HOPE Services.
County commissioners opted not to place the Henry County Developmental Disabilities (HOPE Services) levy on the ballot due to the agency’s favorable financial situation (see related story on page A1).
The health department’s 1.2-mill, five-year renewal levy had not been filed as of late Monday morning, but was almost certainly brought forward before Wednesday’s 4 p.m. filing deadline for the Nov. 2 ballot passed. (Henry County election filings were not made available to The Crescent-News Wednesday afternoon, but some were provided earlier in the week.)
County commissioners had agreed last week on placing the health department levy before voters in November.
The levy generates approximately $1 million annually, providing a considerable share of the health department’s $3.1 million annual budget.
Four of Napoleon City Council’s seven seats are up for election this year with four candidates filing by late Monday morning.
Among them were incumbents Joseph Bialorucki — council’s president — Kenneth Haase and Lori Siclair, but Jeff Comadoll chose not to seek re-election. Comadoll had announced his intentions previously.
The other candidate that had filed for a Napoleon City Council seat by late Monday morning was David Cordes.
Meanwhile, Damascus Township filed an additional 1.5-mill, continuing levy request for fire and rescue service, and Deshler Village officials filed two 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levies. One would help maintain the village swimming pool while the other is for parks and recreation.
All Henry County voters — along with those in Defiance, Fulton and Williams — will be asked to decide the Four County ADAMhs Board’s 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses. The levy was filed in Fulton County.
Henry County’s board of elections plans to certify its filings on Tuesday.
A more complete list of Henry County election filings will be published when they become available.
