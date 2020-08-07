Several Defiance street repairs are underway this summer, but many that were planned have been put off due to decreased revenues blamed on the coronavirus situation.
The largest project still going is the reconstruction of Karnes Avenue, between Summit Street and Ottawa Avenue. Work began last month.
The street’s deteriorating concrete will be replaced with asphalt, but new curbs, sidewalks and drainage (including bioretention areas) are in the plan as well.
Much of the street was still intact earlier this week, while construction crews have removed curbing on both sides. An area east of the Karnes Avenue/Summit Street intersection is being used as a staging area for equipment and materials.
The project’s general contractor is Hillabrand & Sons Construction LLC, Northwood. The cost is $1,177,294.29, with grant funds providing $825,000.
Completion is expected by the end of October, according to City Engineer Melinda Sprow, who indicated that the coronavirus situation pushed back the original project deadline (July 31).
Orginally, Karnes Avenue’s asphalt section — between Summit Street and Cleveland Avenue — was to have been repaved as well. However, this was not part of the grant project and may have to wait due to funding concerns, according to the city.
This project is part of a general upgrade of infrastructure on the city’s southeast side where the renamed East Side Park — formerly Compo Park, between Karnes and Ottawa avenues — has received new playground equipment and a shelterhouse.
Meanwhile, the reconstruction of nearby Myrna Street is underway and will be completed this year, along with the repaving of Logan, Haig, Blaine and Thurman streets, Sprow noted.
Like Karnes, the rebuild of Myrna and paving of the aforementioned streets is being covered mostly with grant money.
That cash is the reason those projects have continued, but other street repairs have been put on hold due to funding concerns.
City income tax receipts were down 5.4% as of July 31, according to Finance Director John Lehner, which amounted to about $354,000.
The funding situation caused city officials to scale back their pavement repair and resurfacing plans earlier this year.
For example, significant repairs on Kiser Road, located west of South Clinton Street on the city’s south end, had been planned. But this was reduced to an emergency pavement repair made Wednesday near the South Clinton Street intersection.
Loop Asphalt Service, LLC, Cecil, was employed at a cost of approximately $13,500 to complete this temporary fix, according to the city. A larger project will be needed in the future.
Other resurfacing projects put on hold this year would have occurred on Emory Street, Chippewa Drive, Carpenter Road, Fifth Street and Sessions Street among others, as well as in two parking lots — now gravel — at the reservoir property.
Whether any of these will be undertaken this year is an open question, according to city officials. Finances are one factor, another is finding contractors who could work some of the projects into their schedule this late into the year, according to Sprow.
