If you’re a candidate for the Ohio Statehouse with a contested primary, you could be forgiven for a great deal of campaign confusion.
That’s because Ohio’s May 3 primary is on hold for you, pending the outcome of Republican-led redistricting measures, the object of protest by groups that believe recent maps setting district boundaries are too Republican-oriented.
The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected the maps on more than one occasion, so the candidates keep waiting to learn with certainty what doors they should be knocking on while campaigning. Following a directive issued last month by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, their names won’t be on the May 3 ballot due to the uncertainty, so they don’t even know when their races will be decided by voters.
Some speculation among candidates and local election officials is that August will be chosen. Meanwhile, the Ohio Redistricting Commission submitted new maps on Monday, again drawing criticism from Democrats.
Two local candidates facing the above dilemma Are Ted Penner of Defiance County and Roy Klopfenstein of Paulding County, each running for the GOP nomination in Ohio’s 82nd House District composed — according to the commission map presented Monday — of four counties: Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and the southern half of Defiance County (minus Adams, Farmer, Milford, Tiffin and Washington townships.)
As Noble Township’s elected fiscal officer, Penner noted that campaigning candidates usually work back from election day to set their final plans, but “when you don’t know the election day, that’s difficult.”
“There is a little bit of frustration,” added Klopfenstein, a Paulding County commissioner, “but all voters and citizens should have that level of frustration.”
Because the boundaries of the district could still change, he said this produces uncertainty about where to campaign.
“It does make it difficult to know for sure,” he said. “It appears they will have a second primary and it appears they’re talking an early August date. That gives us more than adequate time to campaign, but it’d be nice to know we’re going to the right place and talking to the right people.”
A second primary in August or some other date could cost taxpayers $20-$25 million, according to what Klopfenstein has heard, prompting concerns about inefficient government spending.
“As citizens, that’s our tax dollars,” he said. “It just seems we wouldn’t run our private businesses that way.”
Penner said the more unfortunate part is voter frustration and confusion.
“The unfortunate part when you’re campaigning is you end up having to address the process,” he said. “... The worse part of the whole mess is the voters are frustrated and confused. ... it is confusing to regular voters that are not used to being confused.”
The ultimate election date chosen may split the time candidates spend at one of the more important venues — county fairs. For example, the Paulding and Putnam County fairs are in June — before an August primary if that is the new date — while Defiance and Van Wert counties’ are held in late summer.
”It would be odd (if the election were in August) because the Paulding and Putnam fairs are before and the others would be after,” said Penner. “Those are the types of things that make it unique.”
“I’ve been going to the fairs anyway,” said Klopfenstein. “... For the most part it doesn’t change a lot.”
The uncertain campaign also causes candidates to adjust their budgets.
“It does affect it, but I think we could see early on there was this potential, and so you factor that in,” Penner explained. “... Depending on when the primary is that may give you additional time to fund raise.”
However, through it all, Penner said he and Klopfenstein have kept a good relationship. He promises an amicable campaign.
“It’s going to be a real positive campaign,” said Penner. “... at least the candidates are behaving themselves and we get along and we can commiserate. He’s a good opponent. We’re very respectful of each other.”
