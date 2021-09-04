The guidance is in for local governments to spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, and some of the federal funds have rolled in already.
The City of Defiance’s experience serves as just one example of how this is working.
Originally, the city had thought it would receive $3.26 million, but then townships were factored in to receive money as well. This cut the city’s expected receipts to about $1.7 million.
Half of this money ($851,000) was received a few weeks ago, according to Defiance’s finance director, John Lehner, with another $851,000 coming in 12 months. While local officials generally believed initially that the money had to be used for such things as water, sewer and broadband projects, the possible uses have broadened.
In fact, noted Lehner, the city’s $1.7 million gift from the federal government probably can be used for about any expense.
That’s because the federal government used a formula that will hold many communities harmless for revenue decreases during the coronavirus situation.
According to Lehner, the formula assumes that communities would have seen a 4% increase in their revenues compared to 2019 levels. Subtracted from this is the amount of what communities actually brought in.
That means the $1.7 million Defiance will get from the federal government can be spent as the city administration and city council determine, Lehner indicated.
“I believe that the entire amount of $1.7 million will fall within the threshold of revenue recovery, and that lifts nearly every restriction on the money,” he explained.
The cash is going into the city’s coronavirus relief fund, the same account used for CARES Relief Act money. However, CARES dollars have been spent, so the fund was barren until the aforementioned $851,000 in ARPA money arrived.
This comes as the city is preparing for its 2022 budget process. Lehner said he sent budget requests to city department heads this week, and these are due back by Oct. 1.
As the process unfolds, the city’s general fund carry-over is at historic levels, reaching $5.3 million by the July 31, according to Lehner. But he plans to take a business-as-usual approach to the annual budgeting effort.
“I would describe what we’re going to do as a pretty normal operating budget,” he said, with “some extra scrutiny” on capital spending such as road and sidewalk improvements.
Mayor Mike McCann’s administration wants to use some of the ARPA money to extend Commerce Drive in preparation for additional economic development near the city’s Johns Manville plant on Carpenter Road.
Some on council also would like to see the South Clinton Street sidewalk south of Riverside Cemetery improved, although the source of that money is still being discussed.
