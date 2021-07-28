NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. — The National Weather Service (NWS) Office here has included several local counties in an updated severe weather forecast.

The NWS cautioned Wednesday that a damaging wind event could hit parts of Wisconsin and move southeastward through lower Michigan and continue into Ohio.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, three northwest Ohio counties (Defiance, Paulding and Williams) along with the western portion of Fulton County had been placed by the NWS in an "enhanced" risk area for severe weather — three on a scale of five — while areas of southwest Michigan and Wisconsin were in a "moderate" area, or four on a scale of five.

Previously, the above local counties were in a "slight" area for severe weather — two on a scale of five.

The eastern part of Fulton County and two other area counties (Henry and Putnam) were in the "slight" area Wednesday afternoon.

