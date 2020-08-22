Todd Helberg/C-N Photo
Clear, warm, sunny weather made for a great turnout for the Maumee Valley Car Club's (MVGC) annual show in downtown Defiance Saturday morning and afternoon. Cars lined Clinton Street, between Second and Fifth streets, and extended down two side streets (Third and Fourth) for much of the day. Winners were to be announced at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Some 234 cars were registered, topping last year's total (212), but about 250 were on display, according to a MVGC official. The above photo was taken on the east side of Clinton Street, just north of Third Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.