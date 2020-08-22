Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Clear, warm, sunny weather made for a great turnout for the Maumee Valley Car Club's (MVGC) annual show in downtown Defiance Saturday morning and afternoon. Cars lined Clinton Street, between Second and Fifth streets, and extended down two side streets (Third and Fourth) for much of the day. Winners were to be announced at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Some 234 cars were registered, topping last year's total (212), but about 250 were on display, according to a MVGC official. The above photo was taken on the east side of Clinton Street, just north of Third Street.

