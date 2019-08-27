NAPOLEON — City council will soon be asked to consider an ordinance prohibiting residents from providing food and water to stray animals, in an effort to thin out the stray-cat population.
Council began discussing the matter of stray cats within city limits in May, and recently returned the issue to the safety and human resources committee for a second time.
During a Monday meeting of that committee, city manager Joel Mazur told the group he’s received numerous complaints over the past several months about the number of feral cats roaming city neighborhoods. He noted an “extreme case” in the area of Park and Garden streets, where he said neighborhood residents had been feeding stray cats.
City law director Billy Harmon presented a draft ordinance, which the committee will recommend to council as part of a larger plan to address the problem.
Joan Comstock, shelter manager at the Henry County Humane Society, outlined six possible plans of action for the committee’s consideration.
The plan that received the committee’s unanimous approval calls for passage of the ordinance, and would see the city seeking grant funding to implement a trap, neuter and release (TNR) program. Once trapped, sick or injured cats would be humanely euthanized. The Henry County Humane Society will continue to offer low-cost spay/neuter clinics once monthly.
“It’s an ongoing issue of epic proportions, not just in Napoleon or Henry County, but all over the U.S.,” Comstock said.
She said before Henry County’s shelter became a no-kill facility five years ago, it was “putting down cats at an alarming rate.”
Other options presented by Comstock included the requirement of cat licenses or microchips to show ownership, or a city-implemented trap and euthanize program.
Mazur said that as of now, nothing in the city code prohibits feeding stray cats, or allowing cats to roam.
“The key right now is getting people to stop feeding the cats,” Mazur said. “They’re not doing it for the wrong reasons ... but people out there feeding cats are creating nuisances when they think they’re doing a service.
“There will be a lot of hurt feelings out there, but with an abundant food source, we can only expect the cat population to increase.”
Should the ordinance pass, the first offense would be a minor misdemeanor, and the second-offense a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
“Obviously the police department isn’t staffed to be chasing stray cats, or setting up a sting operation to catch people feeding stray cats,” Harmon said. “It’d be complaint-driven, or if an officer happened to trip on it while on another call.”
Also present Monday was 82st District Rep. Jim Hoops, who serves as treasurer of the Henry County Humane Society. He noted the shelter no longer gets funds from the county, and as such, “can’t do everything that people think (it) can do.”
“We have people calling and they’re not happy,” Hoops said. “We really can’t take a lot of these cats, because we’re a no-kill facility. Six years ago, they would bring those cats in, and put them down.”
Comstock said the facility is “extremely low-staffed,” noting she is the only full-time employee there.
“We need help, we cannot do it solely ourselves, physically, emotionally, we cannot do it,” Comstock said.
Hoops said a collaborative solution is needed.
“This is an issue that I think everybody is going to have to get involved with,” Hoops said.
Also Monday, the committee continued a discussion on whether to allow golf carts on city streets. This issue too had been returned to committee for a second time.
The Ohio Revised Code authorizes municipalities to allow under-speed vehicles, like golf carts, on the streets, provided they are inspected and have license plates.
The committee will recommend they are allowed on streets with a 35 mph-or-slower speed limit, provided seat belts are used, with a restriction on Scott Street from LaGrange Street north to the bypass.
Councilman Jeff Comadoll recommended hearing from Henry County Sheriff Michael Bodenbender on the matter before proceeding.
Napoleon Police Chief David Mack said he’s “not necessarily opposed to it” — noting mopeds and bicycles travel those streets already — but did recommend the Scott Street restriction, and said he has some concern about the truck routes.
Council will consider both committee recommendations at its Sept. 3 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.