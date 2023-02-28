Some years ago, Defiance’s CSX Railroad viaduct on South Clinton Street was the site of predictable flooding following heavy rains.
Some years ago, Defiance’s CSX Railroad viaduct on South Clinton Street was the site of predictable flooding following heavy rains.
A storm/sanitary sewer elimination project eventually swept away the problem, with a new outfall next to Riverside Cemetery taking all that extra water to the Auglaize River.
However, that project — years in the past now — wasn’t the end of all of the city’s street flooding concerns. A CSX Railroad viaduct on Jefferson Avenue, just south of Eppi Lane, was closed Monday following heavy rains due to flooding.
According to Defiance’s city streets superintendent, D.J. Zeedyk, his crews must shut down the viaduct roughly a half dozen times in a single year for the same reason. But a solution is being examined by the city’s engineering department.
City Engineer Melinda Sprow said the problem is an undersize pipe (six inches) while Zeedyk explained that the drainage basins for the area are off to the side, causing water to take awhile to go away.
“It takes a decent amount of rain at one time,” said Zeedyk. “It drains, it just drains slow.”
So what is the solution?
One possibility is for the city to piggyback onto a waterline replacement project scheduled next year on Jefferson Avenue.
“... part of that project is to look at that viaduct crossing and attempt to remedy the storm sewer issue,” explained Sprow. “We think the issue is the line that’s taking the water away is undersized and not connecting to a big enough line. So, as part of the waterline project we’re going to take a look at that to see if we can get it fixed.”
She said the line might be connected to an existing combined storm/sanitary sewer.
“It may be connected to an existing combined sewer that would end up going to the Maumee,” Sprow stated. “... We’re not sure at this point.”
What will be the cost to correct the problem?
“It depends on how far we have to go with the line,” said Sprow, noting that that the solution could be simple if the city can connect to another line or “it could be much more complicated where we’d have to find a new outlet.”
Another challenge might be working with CSX Railroad, which has proved frustrating for local officials in the past.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.