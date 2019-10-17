• Williams County
WGTE documentary:
The WCPL Local History Center will present the WGTE documentary “A Soldier’s Story: Never Forgotten” on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. Like many communities during World War II, Hardin County was devastated by casualties. Nine of Hardin County’s soldiers died while fighting in the South Pacific to take control of a Japanese airstrip in the Solomon Islands.
In the documentary, family members of the fallen and experts on the Battle of Munda Point explore the tragedy, address the devastating effects it had on the Hardin County community, and discuss what sacrifice and patriotism really means, in hopes that these nine men, in addition to all those who perished will never be forgotten.
The program will be shown in the Carnegie room of the Bryan Main Library, located at 107 E. High St., and is free to attend. This program is in conjunction with WGTE Public Media. For more information, please call 833-633-READ, ext. 275.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.