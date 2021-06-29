COLUMBUS — State legislation giving local officials more say on where solar fields and windfarms may go has passed the Ohio General Assembly with support from lawmakers representing area residents.
During a late-night session Monday that spilled over into the early hour of Tuesday, Senate Bill 52 (SB 52) passed the House, 52-44. The Senate passed the measure, 21-12.
House Bill 118 originally was the companion legislation to SB 52 and was introduced in the House by 82nd District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance and 57th District Rep. Dick Stein of Norwalk. SB 52 was introduced by 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon and 26th District Sen. Bill Reineke of Tiffin.
SB 52 ultimately was the one that legislators worked through and passed, and it now awaits the governor's signature.
"I'm very happy," Riedel told The Crescent-News Tuesday about the bill's passage. "Just an incredible amount of hard work went into this bill. This is an issue that the four of us (Stein, McColley and Reineke) have been working on four about four years. We had legislation in the last General Assembly that didn't get out of committee. It dealt with the same issue, but we were approaching it from a little different direction. This is the fourth iteration of this bill."
Originally, sponsors had proposed that township trustees and residents be given more say in approving or rejecting plans for solar fields and windfarms. Changes in the legislation have left this authority with county commissioners.
According to Riedel, "the main thrust is that it provides much more local control and input into the decision-making process when it comes to solar and wind projects."
He noted that county commissioners must convene a public hearing with a solar/wind developer within 90 days before the developer submits a plan to the Ohio Power Siting Board for approval.
"In that meeting the developer has to explain to county commissioners what their plan is," said Riedel.
This must state whether the project will be wind or solar, identify where the facility will go and explain its capacity, he explained. County commissioners then have 90 days to make a decision.
According to Riedel, commissioners have several options with respect to individual projects:
• pass a resolution denying a project. This would be subject to a possible referendum by all county voters.
• pass a resolution approving a project, but seeking to reduce the development's size within the footprint. This could be subject to a countywide referendum.
• do nothing, thus allowing the project to proceed. This does not have a referendum option.
While this governs activity on the local level, the legislation also expands the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) — the body which must approve and wind developers' plans — to add two ad-hoc members. They will consist of a county commissioner and a township trustee in the area planned for development, so they are specific to each project.
This increases the OPSB's membership from five to seven.
The legislation was steered through the House's Public Utilities Committee by 81st District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon, who chairs the body.
"It was a bill that we worked on a lot of different changes while it was in the House," he said. "My goal was to be fair to the developers and the people who were impacted by these types of solar and wind projects. We had a lot of testimony from both opponents and proponents."
Hoops said he brought together the different concerned parties, such as developers, the Ohio Farm Bureau, the Ohio Township Association and Ohio County Commissioners Association.
"We brought them together and were able to come out with something that became part of the bill," he said. "It does a lot of things up front before the developer gets too far into the project and finds out (they) can't build it."
Riedel believes that two pending solar projects in Defiance County — one in Mark Center and the other near Sherwood — would be grandfathered in under the legislation. That type of issue was an important part of the debate, he indicated.
"Trying to figure out projects in the pipeline — that was the most contentious issue," Riedel explained.
Ten House Republicans voted against SB 52 while all the area's Republican legislators — Hoops, McColley, Riedel, 47th District Rep. Derek Merrin of Maumee and 2nd District Sen. Theresa Gavarone of Bowling Green — voted for it.
