COLUMBUS — Pending state legislation giving local government more say in the future of solar fields and windfarms could be coming to a vote in the Ohio Statehouse here as early as the end of next week, according to one area state representative.
Senate Bill 52 — introduced by 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon and 26th District Sen. Bill Reineke of Tiffin in February — passed, 20-13, on June 2 while the original legislation (House Bill 118) remains in committee.
Introduced in June by 57th District Rep. Dick Stein of Norwalk and 82nd District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance, HB 118 remains in the House’s public utilities committee, chaired by 82st District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon.
According to Riedel, changes have been made to the original bill which, he believes, would have had trouble passing in the House. For example, the original had given township trustees more leeway in determining where solar fields or windfarms could locate and whether these decisions could be subject to voter referendum.
The revised legislation involves county commissioners in the process rather than trustees, according to Riedel. He told The Crescent-News this was necessary to give the bill a chance for passage.
“I think there’s a chance to get it passed,” he said. “I’m optimistic, but I’m also realistic. It’s still a tough sell.
Riedel said “multiple” committee hearings are likely next week.
“It’s our (supporters’) hope to get this passed out of the House either late next week or early (the next week),” he stated.
A simple majority would be needed for passage in the 99-member House. Riedel expects all 35 House Democrats to vote against the legislation as well as some of the House’s 64 Republicans.
He said two or three weeks passage was not likely.
“But after the changes we made, I think the chances of getting the votes from the Republican Caucus are much, much improved,” Riedel stated.
One point of contention had been the fate of projects in the works. Riedel indicated that these would be protected.
Approximately 25-30 solar projects are pending along with four or five windfarm proposals, he explained.
“The bottom line is we reached a fair compromise with the developers for projects in the pipeline,” he said.
