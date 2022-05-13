The construction of two solar fields has begun near a pair of local communities in two area counties.
EDP Renewables is the company developing fields north of Payne in Paulding County and southwest of Continental in Putnam County. Each will produce 49.9 megaWatts of power and entail a $60 million investment, according to EDP's websites for each project.
The firm is leasing farm land from property owners over many years and will develop each solar field (tying them into nearby electrical substations) and makes payments in lieu of taxes PILOT to local political subdivisions.
The power will be sold on the market.
Solar energy — like wind energy — relies considerably on subsidies funded by taxpayer money to operate.
Both projects are well underway. A drive by the fields that will be used show new driveways, fence posts or fencing already up, and ongoing work next to the substations they will utilize.
Paulding County's solar field will be known as Timber Road Solar Park, and will tie into a substation on Paulding County Road 94, very near the Payne village limits.
"It's an interesting concept that we're looking forward to seeing what good or bad can come of it,"said Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey. "I think it's very good for the landowners. It will be interesting to see what the public perspective of it is going forward."
Amazon is purchasing the power generated by the Payne-area field (which totals about 275 acres), according to Copsey.
"It's good to be working with a worldwide company for that energy," he said.
According to a website concerning the Paulding County project, the solar field array will produce 49.9 megaWatts of power with an investment of about $60 million.
The website noted that Wayne Local Schools will be the biggest receiver of PILOT money at approximately $199,070 in the first year and $5.97 million by the year 2052.
This is followed by Paulding County commissioners, $99,800 and $2.99 million, respectively; Harrison Township, $35,395 and $1.06 million; Vantage Career Center, $27,084 and $812,523; the Paulding County general fund, $26,172 and $785,161; Paulding County Jail, $11,859 and $355,776; Paulding County Department of Developmental Disabilities, $11,141 and $334,235; Paulding County 911 system, $8,784 and $254,456; Paulding County Library, $8,482 and $139,371; Paulding County OSU Extension Office, $5,725 and $171,754; Paulding County Tri-County Mental Health Services, $5,675 and $170,236; Paulding County Senior Center, $4,089 and $122,681; Paulding County Health Department, $3,943 and $118,281; and Paulding County Hospital, $1,881 and $56,433.
The total PILOT amounts in Paulding County from the solar park are $449,100 in the first year and $13,473,000 by 2052.
Paulding County has been the source of renewable energy for some time already, with several windfarms — including one around Payne — operating throughout the county. Another windfarm is planned north of Grover Hill, but is pending approval by the Ohio Power Sighting Board.
The Blue Harvest Solar Park southwest of Continental is on both sides of Putnam County Road 22 where much activity is underway. It will tie into an AEP substation on the southwest edge of the village, and was a site of dirt excavation and other work on Thursday.
According to a website concerning the Continental solar field array also will produce 49.9 megaWatts of power with an investment of about $60 million.
The website noted that Continental Local Schools will be the biggest benefactor, receiving approximately $176,012 in the first year in PILOT money and $5.28 million by the year 2052.
This is followed by Putnam County commissioners, $99,800 and $2.99 million, respectively; Monroe Township, $59,451 and $1.78 million; Vantage Career Center, $33,917 and $1.01 million; Putnam County Brookhill Center, $30,354 and $910,625; Putnam County, $20,085 and $602,543; Putnam County Health Department, $5,554 and $166,616; Putnam County Mental Health Services, $5,205 and $156,137; and Putnam County EMS, $4,646 and $139,371.
The total PILOT amounts in Putnam County will be $449,100 in the first year and $13,473,000 by 2052.
