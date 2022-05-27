PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners approved a solar field energy agreement, authorized a water feasibility study, opened bids on another broadband project and handled an annexation petition for land near Haviland during four recent regular meetings here.
The compensation agreement is with EDP Renewables North American, LLC, for the Timber Road Solar Park, located just north of Payne along Ohio 49 in the west side of Paulding County. Construction work is ongoing at the site.
According to EDP Renewables, the solar array over 275 acres will generate 49.9 megaWatts of power and entail a $60 million investment.
Local political subdivisions will receive payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) on the investment with Amazon buying power from the solar field, which will tie into a substation on Paulding County Road 94.
The compensation agreement concerns the "mechanism" for the PILOT payments, according to the resolution.
Speaking of renewable energy projects, commissioners met with Brad Norden, operations manager for the planned new Grover Hill Wind Farm and an energy consultant, Nazre Adum.
Norden and Adum are awaiting word back from the Ohio Power Siting Board on a related transmission line application.
While commissioners work on another renewable energy project, they also are proceeding on an additional broadband expansion project.
Only one bid for an expansion in Crane Township was received: Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association (SMTA) provided a quote of $409,180.40.
SMTA would provide the majority of funds ($265,180.40) while Crane Township will use $144,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. Commissioners planned to review the bid and make a contract determination later.
In a related matter, commissioners passed a resolution approving the use of ARPA funds for the work.
Broadband expansion projects already have been approved in several other Paulding County townships with ARPA funds playing a key role.
Moving to another topic, commissioners passed a resolution setting a public hearing for an annexation petition just outside Haviland.
Annexation has been requested for 73.56 acres in Blue Creek Township.
Commissioners set the hearing for 10 a.m. on July 20. This will be held at their office space in the Paulding County Courthouse in downtown Paulding.
On a separate front, commissioners passed a resolution allowing a contract with Wessler Engineering, Bluffton, to study the possibility of establishing cooperative water services among seven entities.
The proposal will consider how Paulding Village — which has a municipal reservoir — might provide water service to Antwerp and Payne along with unincorporated areas on the west side of Paulding County.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with the county's budget commission to discuss the Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities' (PCBDD) carryover with the agency's superintendent, Jim Stripe. Because its cash reserves have not fallen significantly, PCBDD will not collect on levies or PILOT payments from the county's wind and solar agreements, he explained. PILOT payments will be divided among the county's other participating entities.
• received the monthly Paulding County Jail report from Sheriff Jason Landers. He reported that in April the jail housed 55 inmates (40 males and 15 females) who served 509 days. Some 1,317 meals were served in April.
• met with Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey for a monthly update. Among the highlights, he noted a "great response" to the county's" career day showcase," stated that a young professionals meeting will be held in June and explained that businesses will be promoted with displays in the business/industry and home/garden buildings at the Paulding County Fair, June 11-18.
• approved a resolution granting Payne Village's request to receive $17,898.18 in vehicle registration fees to help cover the cost ($18,658) of street improvements.
• met with the county's maintenance director, Tim Yenser, for his weekly update.
• discussed a possible grant writing position for the county with Mike Kauser and Greg White, economic development board members.
• met with Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel to discuss her office's new software that will be going online in August.
• attended the Northwest Ohio EMA Regional Directors meeting. This was held at the Black Swamp Nature Center in Paulding.
• received Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher's April report. She noted that the county's investments totaled $24,165,522.31 on April 29 with $42,401.07 earned this year in interest.
• passed a resolution allowing a partnership agreement with Maumee Valley South CHIP consortium, which administers housing grants benefiting low- to moderate-income households.
• approved a resolution allowing ARPA funds to be used for the purchase of a new radio dispatch console for the county's 911 center.
• hosted the county's land bank board meeting.
• passed two resolutions amending the 2022 county budget with $11,371.15 in expenditures.
