A possible solar farm at Defiance County’s landfill was a topic of discussion during county commissioners’ meeting Monday, but the inquiry is on hold for now.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter previously noted that his office has been approached about turning acreage between the county-owned Canal Road landfill and Hammersmith Road into a solar field.
Schlatter had sought direction from county commissioners, who are considering the matter, but have taken no action thus far.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky said he was not in favor as long as homes (on Hammersmith Road) are surrounding it while Commissioner David Kern welcomed the conversation and Commissioner Dana Phipps did not offer an opinion during the meeting.
Pocratsky also wanted to know what the impact of a solar array would be on the landfill’s future management. Land leases for solar farms are typically 30 or 40 years long.
Schlatter noted that landfill expansion cannot take place within 1,000 feet of homes. He showed commissioners a demarcation line under that proviso, and noted that under present conditions the landfill has room to expand for another 50 years (without using property where a solar field might go).
With today’s technology, Schlatter explained, solar panels are good for 20-25 years.
Whatever is decided, Kern said he wants to ensure that a project is something that is a “great benefit to the taxpayers.”
A solar farm would permit the county to receive some return, although the amount is uncertain today.
Pocratsky noted that the county is being asked to make a big investment in a solar farm. As this would allow the county to receive additional revenue, this is the only option the county should be interested, in Schlatter’s view.
“What I told them is that’s the only direction we’re interested in going,” he said. “If we’re not in as an investor we’re not interested, in my opinion.”
Another unrelated possibility that has been suggested to Schlatter’s office is using the landfill for active gas collection. He noted that this is being done in a landfill near Findlay (allowing payments to be received for the gas produced).
Whether this would be worth considering is dependent upon the amount it might bring in, according to Schlatter. He opined that a figure as low as $50,000 per year might not be worth the trouble, but something in the range of $300,000 would be.
Schlatter also provided commissioners with the latest on the county’s ongoing highway projects during his regular update. These include:
• Buckskin Road cement stabilization/resurfacing: This project in Hicksville Township is nearing completion with a final layer of asphalt needed. An initial layer has been put down.
• Power Dam Road: Cement stabilization work on two low areas that have been raised five feet is set for next week and the following week. “We don’t have a paving date there yet, but are getting close to being able to figure that out,” added Schlatter.
• Ashwood Road/Tittle Road relocations: Cement stabilization was used to relocate these short roads west of Defiance to make them parallel with the CSX Railroad on both sides of County Road 424 and eliminate track crossings. The final chip/seal surface also been added, with the crossings to be closed off.
Schlatter noted that traffic counts on the dead-end roads might be “single-digit per day, but yet from the railroad standpoint, they have two railroad crossings in the county that have been eliminated when this project’s finished.”
A similar short road to the west (Jacob’s Trail) could have the same treatment, but Schlatter said the property owner there is not interested in such a project.
• Harding Road bridge: The bridge received a new concrete deck and reopened Thursday. Details about the project appeared in Saturday’s Crescent-News.
Addressing the county landfill, which Schlatter’s office manages, he indicated that September has been a strong month for intake so far.
“And it looks like it’s going to be a good September ... real close to the biggest September we’ve had, if not the biggest.”
The landfill plans to switch to winter hours beginning Monday, according to Schlatter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.