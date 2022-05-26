The Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District has announced winners for its annual poster contest for grade levels kindergarten through 12th grade throughout Defiance County.
The theme for this year’s contest was “healthy soil, healthy life.”
This annual competition encourages students to showcase their creativity and express their thoughts on conservation practices. The students’ posters foused on bringing attention to the living soil in which soil sustains all life on earth.
Posters were evaluated in five different age divisions. Each of the first place division winners advance to the area competition, with a chance for their poster to win further prizes at the state and national level.
The winning overall poster was created by Amber Sigman of Hicksville High School and will be displayed on a billboard this summer near Hicksville. She also was awarded first place in the soil and water office’s poster contest in 2012 when she was in first grade.
Class level winners for this year are:
Kindergarten-Grade 1
• first place: Addison Haupt, Hicksville Elementary School
• second place: Kate Coolman, Fairview Elementary School
• third place: Emma Delland, Fairview Elementary School
Grades 2-3
• first place: Ava Okuley, Ayersville Elementary School
• second place: Addie Geren, Ayersville Elementary School
• third place: Caitlynn Carr, Ayersville Elementary School
Grades 4-6
• first place: Shane Zeva, Defiance Middle School
• second place: Lacie Zimmerman, Defiance Middle School
• third place: Everley Phillips, Fairview Elementary School
Grades 7-9
• first place: Liberty Vogelsong, Fairview Middle School
• second place: Brooklynn Killion, Defiance Middle School
• third place: Jersey Cooper, Fairview Middle School
Grades 10-12
• first place: Amber Sigman, Hicksville High School
• second place: Lana Culp, Ayersville High School
• third place: Aubrie Baird, Hicksville High School
