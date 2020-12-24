Softball grant
Photo courtesy of DAF

The Defiance Softball Association received a grant of $25,000 from The Defiance Area Foundation. This grant will be used to fund a sprinkler system, batting cage and bleacher improvements and field improvements at Diehl Park. Pictured discussing the award are Josh Busch, president, Defiance Softball Association; and Deb Hench, Defiance Area Foundation grants committee member.

