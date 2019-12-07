Starting on Jan. 8, Social Security offices nationwide will be open to the public on Wednesday afternoons, Andrew Saul, commissioner of Social Security, has announced. This change restores Wednesday public service hours that were last in place in late 2012.
Currently, a field office is generally open to the public from 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays. Beginning on Jan. 8, offices will remain open until 4 p.m. Wednesdays, with typical field office hours from 9 a.m-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
In another move to improve service to the public, Saul announced that the agency is hiring 1,100 front-line employees to provide service on the agency’s national 800 number and in its processing centers.
While the agency continues to improve both the access to and the experience with its services, it is important to note that most Social Security services do not require the public to take time to visit an office. People may create a my Social Security account, a personalized online service, at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
Through their personal my Social Security account, people can check personal information and conduct business with Social Security. If they already receive Social Security benefits, they can start or change direct deposit online, and if they need proof of their benefits, they can print or download a current benefit verification letter from their account.
People not yet receiving benefits can use their online account to get a personalized Social Security statement, which provides earnings history information as well as estimates of future benefits. Currently, residents in 40 states and the District of Columbia may request a replacement Social Security card online if they meet certain requirements. The portal also includes a retirement calculator and links to information about other online services, such as applications for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits.
Many Social Security services are also conveniently available by dialing toll-free, 800-772-1213. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call Social Security’s TTY number, 800-325-0778.
The Defiance Social Security field office is located at 273 Stadium Drive. The phone number is 877-600-2860 or the TTY is 419-782-0368.
