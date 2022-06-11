The Defiance Police Department has a new Facebook page that is already delivering results.
Recently, The Crescent-News sat down with Police Chief Todd Shafer to talk about the new Facebook page and how it has been helpful to law enforcement.
Defiance police use it to post requests for information about crimes, for more positive things like officers interacting with the community and for basic community information.
“There are all facets of the community we will be able to reach through the Facebook page,” said Shafer. “There’s even a bigger push to get in touch with older citizens who are finally getting in touch with social media, and they want to know what’s going on. Coffee with a Cop is a perfect example of something we can share on social media. We have 12-15 loyal followers who come to that event, but if we could grow that through social media, that would be great.”
Streaming videos about community safety is also at the fore of the chief’s thinking.
“We promote ‘safe communities’ videos that we can post and integrate into streaming on the page,” he added. “Those usually get more hits — typical hits for one of the videos is sometimes 3,000-4,000. Really good videos may get higher than that. We never thought that they would have so many hits.”
Noting that police officers are part of the community, Shafer also spoke about ways social media could be used to show officers interacting with the community.
“We are exploring ideas that my guys feel comfortable about — maybe a dance video, I don’t know,” said Shafer with a chuckle. “Younger officers see things differently and they may want to do something like that. As long as it’s appropriate, we’ll put it out there. You won’t see me dancing on there, though.”
Asked about monitoring, administration of the page and how often the page is updated, Shafer noted that one of the clerks in the police department is in charge of the site.
“The page is updated pretty much daily if there is something to put on it,” Shafer said. “Brittany (Alamanza) is monitoring constantly and if there is something to put on it, she can do it quickly. There are days that something doesn’t happen, so there may not be new posts every day.”
How could the Facebook page have been helpful for a major crime like the bank robbery at the State Bank in June of 2021?
“Just to get that picture (of the suspect) out there could have been helpful,” Shafer pointed out. “We had no picture but a description of the vehicle that we could have pushed out. We had the picture of the suspect within the first hour that we downloaded and could have been posted. We could have pushed them out quicker. The sheriff has been awesome, he helped out when we needed help with that, but we felt like that was a tool that we were lacking. If you want to be effective, you need to have the tools to do the job.”
Shafer also noted that the desire of individuals to be part of the process of making the community safe may be an important aspect of social media.
“The other thing is, the community wants to help, they really do,” he said. “And sometimes it’s easier to have a way to say it. People feel more comfortable coming forward sometimes with a keyboard than face-to-face, or even calling. It’s given our community a way to communicate in a way they may feel most comfortable. The first post took literally an hour to catch the individual.”
In fact, the individual saw herself on the Facebook page and turned herself in to police, the chief pointed out.
So if someone has a tip to share how can they do that?
“Just go on the page and post. The page is constantly monitored,” Shafer advised. Because the page is constantly monitored, tips are able to be acted on quickly Shafer assured.
The chief also shared the constant challenge for recruitment. By becoming more accessible through social media the department can get the word out about the challenge.
“It is difficult to find people who want to be police officers now,” Shafer admitted. “When I got hired in 1996, between police and fire, we filled up half of the home side of the football stadium with applicants. We had about 100 applicants for firefighter and 100 for police officer and some people put in apps for both. I just had a new officer sworn in recently and it took since last July to get one ... .”
