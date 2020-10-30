If you're planning to vote at your neighborhood polling station Tuesday, several coronavirus prevention strategies will be in place.
Most obvious will be an expectation that voters will wear a mask, noted county board of elections officials.
They also need to be prepared to keep at least six feet from other persons, and they may have to wait outside their polling location depending upon how many people are in line.
"We are limiting the number of people (inside polling stations) to keep a safe distance," said Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman. "They may have to wait outside in some locations, so they should be prepared for that with social distancing situations."
She noted that voters should have their identification "out and ready. We are asking that voters wear a mask when they come in. If they do not have one, we have one available."
Persons who may have been exposed to someone with coronavirus can be served with a ballot while they sit in their car, Wichman explained. Other voters who may have difficulty walking can be served in this manner as well, she indicated.
Hand sanitizer will be available at polling stations for voters, while at least one other strategy is planned to prevent the possibility of coronavirus spread as well.
Voters will sign in with a stylus pen that also will be employed for them to mark their ballots, according to Wichman. The pen will be sanitized each time after use, she added.
Finding poll workers has been an intermittent challenge for Defiance County's board of elections due to coronavirus concerns. She said Thursday morning that an adequate number are on board, but the list changes hourly.
"It literally changes by the hour," she said. "We have extra (poll workers) scheduled ahead that we've already trained as backups. Should we need to, we will send them out as well."
Some high school students also will be utilized at the polls, Wichman said.
Polls will be open in all of Ohio's 88 counties from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (A list of area polling stations appeared in Thursday's Crescent-News.)
As for the turnout Tuesday, Wichman said: "We couldn't even guess. We're prepared for the same amount as we normally have. We've already had a large turnout, but we are still prepared for the same number to come to the polling locations. We will get them (voters) in and out as soon as possible."
Wichman told The Crescent-News Thursday morning that 6,583 people had voted early through Wednesday, while another 4,907 were sent absentee ballots in the mail as requested. All told, 11,688 either voted early or were provided ballots in one manner through Wednesday.
Wichman said about 50 more people voted in the board of elections office between 8-10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the percentage of Defiance County voters who've either cast their ballots in-person or been provided a ballot to 44.4%.
Persons who have received an absentee ballot are reminded that they must place it in their county board of elections' dropbox by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (before polling stations close), or have it postmarked by Nov. 2 (Monday).
Early voting at each county board of elections office is still available during the following hours:
• Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
• Monday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.