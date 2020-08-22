According to the 2018 Defiance County Community Health Assessment, 93% of adults in Defiance County do not drink and drive; however, nationwide the numbers are shocking. In 2018, there were 10,511 people killed in drunk-driving crashes, making up nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities that year. Ultimately, drinking and driving is a choice, and it is a choice that puts all road users at risk.
Each year, America loses more than 10,000 people to drunk-driving crashes. Defiance County Safe Communities Coalition, along with the support of law enforcement, and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is working to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving.
As Labor Day nears, we are reminded that it is one of the deadliest holidays for drunk-driving crashes. As summer winds down and the holiday approaches, we must intensify efforts to protect the community by letting drivers know that drunk driving is a deadly crime that won’t be tolerated. This Labor Day, help spread the lifesaving message: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
Between Aug. 19-Sept. 7, law enforcement officers nationwide will participate in high-visibility enforcement, pulling over and arresting drunk drivers in an effort to protect community members. The decision to not drink and drive should never be a tough one. Drunk driving is illegal and can be deadly — to the driver, to his or her passengers, and other road users.
The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national high-visibility enforcement campaign ends on Sept. 7. However, our commitment to educating the public on traffic safety never ends. Drunk driving is never okay. If you are planning to drink, plan ahead for a sober ride home. Even one drink is one too many. Ultimately, drunk driving is 100% preventable. Don’t make the choice to put yourself and others at risk.
