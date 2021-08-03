The swearing in of a new board member highlighted Wednesday’s regular meeting of the Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) board of trustees.
New member Dennis Sobecki of Defiance was issued the oath of office by Defiance Mayor Mike McCann.
Sobecki moved to the area 15 years ago from Toledo to take a teaching and coaching position at Ayersville Local Schools, where he taught elementary math, among other subjects.
“My wife and I started a family a few years later, and the library has been one of the biggest resources we have used in helping raise our two children,” Sobecki noted in a letter of intent addressed to library director Cara Potter, adding that his children took part in the Read, Rhyme, and Romp Storytime and summer reading programs, and that he feels these programs helped “instill [a] love of reading.”
“My teaching experience and activities with my own children keep me involved with the library, and I would like to help pay it back for all the things it provided for myself and my children,” Sobecki said of his decision to seek a seat on the board.
Sobecki is replacing former board member Jayne Yoder, who served on the library system’s board of trustees from Jan. 1, 2014, to June 1, 2021.
In other business, the board approved the consent agenda, which included the fiscal and library operations reports, and accepted the resignation of Youth Services Associate Emily Waisner.
Also discussed were a pair of grant applications, as well as the library system’s property and casualty insurance renewal. The meeting closed with an executive session to discuss the acquisition and/or sale of property.
The board will meet again in regular session at 5 p.m. Aug. 25 at Johnson Memorial Library, Hicksville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.