• Putnam County

Snowflake craft:

The public can make a snowflake craft with Pat Via ZOOM. It is for ages 18 and older at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21. Request and pick up a kit at your Putnam County District Library. For ZOOM log-in information and supplies, contact Pat at pmeyer@seolibraries.org. Additional supplies needed are a scissors, pencil with eraser and stapler. The class is sponsored by The Friends of Putnam County District Library.

