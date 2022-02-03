Though snow totals did not hit the 18-24" predicted at first, an icy undercoating from Wednesday's rain with several inches of snow on top resulted in the declaration of Level 2 emergency in the six-county area. Pictured in these photos are road crews and individuals at work to make the sidewalks and roads safer.
