Mayor Mike McCann has declared a snow emergency/parking lot ban for Monday.
In order to facilitate snow removal, Mayor McCann has declared the ban for Defiance from 11 p.m. Monday-7 a.m. Tuesday for the following areas:
• parking lot between Fifth Street and Fourth Street (behind Kissner's)
• parking lot at Fifth Street and Wayne Avenue
• parking lot at First Street and Wayne (behind the Masonic Temple)
• parking lot on Perry Street (across from Johns Manville).
Any vehicle parked on a designated parking lot after 11 p.m. Monday will be removed and impounded at the owner's expense and the owner shall be subject to a fine of $25.00.
