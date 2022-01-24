Mayor Mike McCann has declared a snow emergency/parking lot ban for Monday.

In order to facilitate snow removal, Mayor McCann has declared the ban for Defiance from 11 p.m. Monday-7 a.m. Tuesday for the following areas:

• parking lot between Fifth Street and Fourth Street (behind Kissner's)

• parking lot at Fifth Street and Wayne Avenue

• parking lot at First Street and Wayne (behind the Masonic Temple)

• parking lot on Perry Street (across from Johns Manville).

Any vehicle parked on a designated parking lot after 11 p.m. Monday will be removed and impounded at the owner's expense and the owner shall be subject to a fine of $25.00.

