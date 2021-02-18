With 7 to 10 inches of snow falling through Tuesday in northwest Ohio, all schools were closed and many area businesses shut down as well, while cities dug out. Making the best of a snow day were Evan Story and Chase Trausch, who made a fort in Napoleon.
