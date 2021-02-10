The condition of Defiance's sidewalks following recent snowfalls drew the ire of one city councilman Tuesday night.
Council also let lie an ordinance that would provide the Defiance Area YMCA with $30,000 in CARES Relief Act money (see related story).
But first At-large Councilman Steve Waxler lamented the lack of cooperation from residents and businesses in clearing sidewalks of snow as required by city ordinance.
"The sidewalk situation's absolutely terrible," he said. "We've got to do something. I don't know if we go clean them. There's nobody cleaning their sidewalk. If you haven't noticed, it's all over town."
Mayor Mike McCann said officials have noticed, and explained that he asked Law Director Sean O'Donnell to do some research.
O'Donnell agreed that "it does violate our code not to shovel the sidewalk adjacent to your property," citing city ordinance 905.07(b), adding that "we can't take action until 24 hours after the cessation of the storm."
"It's been well past that," countered Waxler.
"The problem, at least this past week or so, is it keeps snowing and so it delays it another 24 hours," responded O'Donnell. "So, if we were to go to court we'd have to prove there was a 24-hour window of good weather when that property owner failed to clean the sidewalk."
City ordinance 905.07(b) states:
"Any person having possession of a lot or parcel of land in the city shall clear the portion of the sidewalk adjacent to his or her lot or parcel of all accumulations of snow and ice within 24 hours after the cessation of a storm. If, for any reason, it is impossible to remove all the snow and ice which adheres to the sidewalk, the owner, occupant or person having charge of the adjacent lot or parcel shall cover the surface of the sidewalk or path with a coating of sand, ash or other substance as may be necessary to render travel safe and convenient."
Waxler specifically mentioned the former video store on Second Street, noting the difficulty of "people trying to walk through that mess.
McCann said "we did reach out to them (the owners)," and added that "I probably drove around for about an hour" Tuesday morning and told Waxler that "there's hundreds, you are correct — residential and commercial."
"I just wanted to bring it up because I know it's not good," said Waxler, at which point the discussion concluded.
Before the snowfall arrived and temperatures dropped, the winter had been mild. But several inches of snow fell on the city on Jan. 30-31, and lighter snows have followed.
In other non-legislative business Tuesday:
• Ward I Councilman Steve Corbitt asked the administration if it had heard anything from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources concerning the possibility of allowing hunting to thin the city's deer herd. McCann said he had not heard back, but cautioned that there are residents on both sides of the issue.
• council met in executive session to discuss the hiring of a public official.
• Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock asked the administration if there were any updates on the 1918 school building, which the city is working to acquire for redevelopment by a third party. O'Donnell said efforts are still pending to clear a title issue on the deed. "We have done everything on our end short of clearing that reversionary clause. We're waiting for the title company to set a closing fate for all the parties, so the ball's in their court."
• City Administrator Jeff Leonard informed council of two expenditures not requiring council's approval, but only its notification: $17,551 for a fence at East Side Park and $15,285 for fire hydrant fittings and adapters.
• council approved the appointment of Eric Sprague to the city parks board.
